How Mohammad Bin Rashid handled hijacking of Lufthansa plane in 1977

“This fire was a seminal point in the history of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence and the building [safety] code. When the hotel was built, there wasn’t a building code, there was no fire safety code. This building was typical of that period, it had no fire alarms, no sprinkler systems, had no secondary escape, and it had no fire hydrants on any of the floors. Worst of all, it had a whole lot of flammable material on the walls and ceilings,” Yates said. “The hotel caught fire because there was so much plastic everywhere, a couple of people who were stuck on the top floor had to jump out of the building, and they died as a result. Other people inside the building were burnt, and so there were quite a lot of deaths.