Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student killed in Dubai traffic accident

His cousin, Geevarghese Nithin Panicker, 22, told Gulf News: “Christin for me was always something more than a cousin. He was my best friend and an amazing younger brother. I will never forget the things that we used to do, the time we used to spend together, and our late night rides just to have a cup of tea.

"When I heard that he was no more around, I knew that my life wouldn't be the same again without him. He will always be part of my life. His thoughts will always leave a smile on my face." Nirmish Parmar, student services executive at the institute, told Gulf News that "his juniors had arranged the farewell party for the senior batch. When they returned home after the party, they decided to go to Al Qudra Lake for a long drive. That is when the accident took place". "The car flipped two three times and hit the concrete divider. Christin suffered serious head injuries while the other boy sustained some fractures," he added. Though friends in other cars and an ambulance reached them soon, Christin could not be saved," Parmar said. He said students, faculty and other staff held a condolence meeting at the institute on Sunday morning. "We gathered in the amphitheatre and observed two minutes' silence with thoughts and prayers for Christin," Parmar said. He remembered Christin as a very brilliant student with no bad habits. According to his teachers, he said, Christin was punctual, humble and aspiring to pursue a career in finance. He was scheduled to write the final exams next week. "He was active in sports and he was part of the volleyball team of the college. He was an athlete since school days. When we went to his home yesterday we found many medals and shields that he had won." He said the institute's director had sent a condolence letter to his parents. "I along with a faculty member visited them. We could not say anything. It is a big loss for them. They are shattered and planning to do the funeral in India as soon as they can receive his body." Meanwhile, Sharjah Mar Thoma Sunday School paid tributes to their former student in a post on its Facebook page: "We express our heartfelt condolence on the unexpected demise of Mr. Christin Cherian Joseph (21 years), Son of Mr. Joseph K.C. Embalming and Funeral will be held later." Bashee Mohammad, a close friend, posted on his Facebook account: "Its hard to forgot someone who gave u so much to remember. RIP Christin. Love u brother." Alan Mammen, another friend of Christin, said on social media, "A person very close to my heart. Our relation was beyond our friendship. Will miss you forever Brother. God console your family. Rest in peace."

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

