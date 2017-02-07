Four killed in pickup van-truck collision in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: Four persons were killed and one suffered severe injuries in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a truck on the Habshan road in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning.
Colonel Suhail Al Mazroui, Director of the Main Roads Department of Abu Dhabi Police in the Western Region, said three Asians and a Somalian expatriate died due to the impact of the collision while the driver of the truck suffered serious injuries.
“The accident happened when the pickup driver didn’t follow traffic rules and drove his vehicle against the traffic and the oncoming truck collided with it,” Colonel Al Mazroui said.
Police patrols and an ambulance rushed to the scene and transferred the injured driver to Zayed Hospital.
Colonel Al Mazroui urged motorists not to drive against the traffic and wear seat belts to avoid accidents and casualties.