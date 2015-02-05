emergencies

Fire hits caravans in Kalba Heritage village

Fire put down and four workers were rescued

17:59 March 5, 2017

Sharjah: Up to 100 workers lost their possessions and left without a living quarters on Sunday morning after their temporary caravan accommodations were gutted in a major fire in Khor Kalba, Sharjah.

The fire broke out on Sunday in a site used as a labour accommodation for workers of Kalba Heritage village.

Many of the workers lost personal documents, electronics and household items in the blaze.

A team of Sharjah Police and Sharjah Civil Defence brought the fire under control in the afternoon.  

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, director-general of Sharjah Civil Defence, told Gulf News that the operation room received a call at 11.10 am reporting the incident and that firefighters reached the site at 11.16am.


Four caravans were destroyed and four workers were rescued from the blaze. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Civil Defense teams contained the fire once all the workers were evacuated.

The site has been handed over to a forensic expert to investigate what caused the blaze.

