Fire breaks out at Sharjah spare parts shop

Cause of fire that destroyed shop in Sharjah Industrial Area 2 is still under investigation

17:16 January 31, 2017
Sharjah: A fire broke out at a spare parts shop in Sharjah’s industrial area on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at about 2.4pm in Industria Area 2, Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqabi, Director-General of the emirate’s Civil Defence, said.

Firefighters from headquarters was involved in controlling the blaze.

“We immediately took the necessary precautions to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent shop,” Col Al Naqabi said.

“The fire gutted the shop”.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

There were no reports of casualties.

