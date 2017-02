Fire breaks out at Abu Dhabi tower

โ€” Meerz (@meerz) February 18, 2017

Major General Jasim Al Marzouqi, general commander of the Civil Defence in Ministry of Interior said โ€œthe Civil Defence operations room received reports at around 10.11 pm about a fire breaking out in a residential building on Airport Road. Our teams from five Civil Defence centres immediately responded and arrived to the accident site within four minutes. They used snorkel ladders to extinguish the fire that broke out in the building.โ€