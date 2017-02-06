Emirati pays for release of prisoners in Dubai

Dubai: Some prisoners will be released from Dubai jails after a businessman paid Dh100,000 to clear their financial dues.
Brigadier Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director-General of the General Directorate of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said that the businessman Yaqoob Al Ali, wants to bring joy to the prisoners during the Year of Giving.
Brigadier Al Murr said: “We thank the businessman for his noble gesture as he has given the prisoners a chance to start a new life.”
Brigadier Al Murr said: “Dubai Police always cooperate with businessmen and charities to help people in the UAE. We help prisoners and people facing problems on humanitarian grounds. The money can help settle prisoners financial dues and to pay for their travel expenses after serving jail term.”
Brigadier Al Murr, said his department will contact the punitive establishment department to arrange the release of the prisoners.
Recently, famous Pakistani cricket star Shahid Afridi paid for the release of 25 Pakistani prisoners convicted in minor financial crimes. Afridi paid Dh80,000 for their release.