Emirati motorist killed in Fujairah car crash

Fujairah: A 22-year-old Emirati man was killed in a horrific traffic accident after his car crashed into the rear of a heavy truck in Fujairah.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Saeed Al Hassani, Director of Media and Public Relations Department in Fujairah Police, told Gulf News that police operation room received call on Sunday at 10am reporting the accident on Dhadna road toward Dibba.
The accident occurred when the truck driver stopped the vehicle to take a U-turn. He was waiting for the road to clear.
The victim was driving on the same road where the truck stopped, crashing into rear of the truck. The victim did not notice the truck, said Al Hassani.
Upon arrival, paramedics, police and a rescue team found the victim in critical condition and he was moved to Dibba Fujairah hospital where he died after 90 minutes of his admission.