Emirati man donates Dh100,000 to free prisoners

Dubai: An Emirati man donated Dh100,000 to help release prisoners with minor financial dues, a Dubai Police official said on Tuesday.
Brig Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director-General of the General Directorate of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said that Saeed Yousuf Al Beloushi came to him with a cheque of Dh100,000 on behalf of a charitable person, who wanted to remain anonymous, and wants to bring joy to prisoners during the Year of Giving.
Brigadier Al Murr praised the anonymous gesture claiming it gives prisoners hope to return to their families. “We thank him for his humane effort in helping release the prisoners; he has given them a chance at a new life,” Brig Al Murr said.
Dubai Police said that they always cooperate with businessmen and charities to help people in the UAE.
“We help prisoners and people with problems on humanitarian grounds. The money can help prisoners with minor financial dues, or pay the travel cost of prisoners who can’t afford to buy a ticket after serving a jail term,” Brig Al Murr said.
He added that his department will contact the Punitive Establishment Department to arrange for the release of the prisoners.