Emergency button to report fires in Dubai soon

Dubai Civil Defence will use nanotechnology to fight fires and establish a factory to manufacture micro-extinguishers, Major General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi, director-general of Dubai Civil Defence, said during the Intersec conference. He said the UAE will be first country in the world to use this technology. He said innovation includes pasting fire-blocking stickers in the buildings. The micro-extinguisher is an intelligent system which releases a gas to put out the fires, he added.