Dubai woman abused her parents as she wanted to be independent

Dubai Police said the woman, from a Gulf country, claimed that her father used to abuse her and her two sisters and had refused to hand over her passport so she could find a job, but during the inquiry, the father told the police that it was the daughter who had been abusing him and his wife, because they disapproved of her friends who had a bad influence on her. His daughter, the father added, was also in the habit of dating strangers.

Brigadier Dr Mohammad Al Murr, Director-General of the General Directorate of Human Rights at Dubai Police, said the woman had made false claims to Al Ameen service. “She has had many problems and fights with her parents because they didn’t like her behaviour as they are from a conservative family,” said Brig Al Murr. “She abused her parents and insulted them; she even tried to beat her father,” Brig Al Murr said. The woman had even incited her two sisters against her parents, urging them to go out with strangers and live their own lives. Colonel Abu Bakr Al Jasmi, Director of the Women and Child Protection section in Dubai Police, said they asked the father, a retired man, to resolve the issue and the father, after being told about her complaint, was shocked at her lies. Colonel Al Jasmi said: “The father came to our department and said he was sad that his daughter had abused and insulted him. He said he had taken away her passport and as a result, she had called the police and resorted to lies.” The girl later confessed to the police that she did indeed want to leave her family and find a job. “She said she wants to be independent. She [also] said that she was dating strangers just to punish her family. She also admitted that she had goaded her two sisters, who are students, to leave the house and date strangers too to punish her parents,” Colonel Al Jasmi added. However, after intensive sessions with a social specialist, the girl apologised for her behaviour and the police managed to bring about reconciliation in the family. “We told her that what she was doing is against our religion as children shouldn’t be shouting at or insulting their parents. She promised to stop her aggressive behaviour and is going through counselling sessions.” Police are making regular visits to the family to make sure the issue does not recur. More from Emergencies How UAE handled 1977 plane hijack

