Dubai Police rescue kitten trapped in sewer

“I heard nothing when I reached the place but when I tapped the sewer cover with my feet, I heard a miaow again.”

Brigadier Al Murri said that he called Command and Control Room of Dubai Police without disclosing his identity and told them about the trapped kitten. “I asked the officer on phone if Dubai Police will act in such situations and the officer asked me to wait for few minutes. Just two minutes later, a rescue patrol contacted me and asked me about my location. Four minutes later, a patrol came and rescued the kitten,” Brigadier Al Murri added.