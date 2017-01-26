Driver dies as truck falls into sea in Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah: A driver died after his truck fell into the sea at a port in Ras Al Khaimah Thursday morning.
The Pakistani driver, identified as S.A.K., was in his 20s, Ras Al Khaimah Police said.
First Lieutenant Mohammad Saeed Al Shehi, acting director of the Criminal and Investigation branch at Sha’am Police station, said the police operations room received a call around 5am saying a truck had fallen into the water and the driver was inside.
People present at the scene reported the incident to authorities, but could not save the driver’s life.
Maritime rescue teams, police patrols and ambulances rushed to the scene, recovered the body and moved it to a forensic laboratory for autopsy.
The Police team found the accident occurred as part of the asphalt collapse while the truck was being loaded with equipment.
The truck then slipped and fell into the water.
The file of the incident has been forwarded to the competent authorities for further procedures.