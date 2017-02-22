Civil Defence conducts fire drill at gas station

Colonel Hamad Saeed Al Reyami, director of Fire and Rescue Department, head of Evaluation and Efficiency Development and Centres Preparedness at the General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Civil Defence said that upon receiving reports on the fire break out mock scenario, all civil defence units of the Western Region were dispatched to the accident site, along with ambulance vehicles, police patrols, and a team from the Crisis and Disaster Department in Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Municipality to deal with the accident and contain the fire in a timely manner.