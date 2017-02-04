Blaze hits Sharjah apartment building

Sharjah: A fire erupted at a residential building in Al Buhairah area in Sharjah at 6.30pm on Saturday.
Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi, Director-General of Sharjah Civil Defence, said the fire broke out in an apartment located in the third floor of a 12-storey building.
Dozens of families were evacuated from the building. The blaze was brought under control by civil defence.
حريق في بناية سكنية في #الشارقة وفرق الدفاع المدني تصل إلى الموقع#صحيفة_الخليج #الإمارات pic.twitter.com/CR8zsIIW4R— صحيفة الخليج (@alkhaleej) 4 February 2017
Firefighters from headquarters, Samnan and Muwaileih stations joined in the effort.
The fire gutted completely the apartment, he said. No injuries have been reported so far.
The cause of the fire is yet to be established, and Sharjah Police has launched an investigation.