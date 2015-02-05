64-year-old man killed in Sharjah car crash

Sharjah: A 64-year-old Emirati man was killed when the vehicle he was travelling in flipped over on Maliha Road in Sharjah on Tuesday morning, a police official said.
The Emirati driver, identified as A.A.A., lost control over his vehicle, which veered off the road and overturned several times.
After the police’s operations room was alerted, patrols and an ambulance team rushed to the spot and found the driver in a critical condition. He was taken to the hospital but he succumbed to the injuries in a short while.
Sharjah Police urged all motorists to drive carefully and adhere to speed limits.