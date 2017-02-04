17 motorcyclists killed in Dubai last year

Saeed Ayoub, a 40-year-old Egyptian deliveryman for a restaurant in Rafaa area, said he used to speed and overtake between cars until two years back when his friend suffered serious injuries in an accident. “I told myself that my life is more important than delivering the food. I am being more careful and take the safety measures while driving. Speeding will give two to five minutes’ advance but, for that, I can lose my life,” Ayoub said.