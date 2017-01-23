UK will be ‘country of honour’ at Sharjah Book Fair

Cortina Butler, Director of Literature at the British Council said: “We are delighted that the UK has been chosen as the ‘country of honour’ as part of UK/UAE 2017. Sharjah has always stressed the importance of books and culture as a force for good and we admire the support His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan gives to the creative sector. We look forward to working with the fair to bring Emirati writers to the UK and to take our authors to the UAE.”