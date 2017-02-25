Students share ideas on how to shape the future

Among Saturday’s 13 student speakers was Nikita Amir, an 18-year-old from Kazakhstan in her final year at high school, who believes that empathy can indeed help resolve the overwhelming cycles of aggression and violence around the world.

“In the attempt to keep ourselves informed, we are all exposed to so much tragedy and violence that many of us numb ourselves, a phenomenon known as compassion fatigue. But this fatigue often stands in the way of positive action that can bring about a change, and we need to counter it as the first step towards resolving the violence,” Amir told Gulf News.