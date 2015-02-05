Session to discuss Mohammad’s latest book on Friday

Isobel Abulhoul, CEO and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation and Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, said: “What could be more fitting in the UAE Month of Reading than HH Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s latest book ‘Reflections on Positivity and Happiness’ being published. It is no surprise that the first edition is already sold out, and is being reprinted.