Schools to stop CBSE-i curriculum from April

The academic, who did not want to be named, added: “I think the issue has been corrected now, because if something isn’t working, it should be discontinued. Ultimately, the content, and the infrastructure for the content, wasn’t there. The CBSE’s content comes from the NCERT [National Council for Educational Research and Training] but CBSE was sort of making its own content for CBSE-i, ‘in house’. But it didn’t develop well enough.”