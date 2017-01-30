Residents invited to Walk for Education

It also provides an opportunity for residents to demonstrate their support to Dubai Cares and contribute funds towards providing underprivileged children access to quality education.

Tariq Al Gurg, CEO of Dubai Cares, said the event “has been increasingly capturing the attention and support of people in the UAE, attracting families, groups of friends, government and academic institutions, businesses, and media. Last year, more than 10,000 people participated in the walk. This year, we are calling upon the UAE community to embrace the ‘Year of Giving’ ethos and support the Walk for Education 2017 in even greater numbers.”