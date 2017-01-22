Parents share advice on getting kids to read

As a mother who loves books and reading, since my children were young, I used to take them to different book fairs and let them pick books. My youngest daughter, 15, considered books as her toys. When she was younger, she would mostly choose her book based on the cover. Her love for reading has encouraged her to love writing and participating in writing competitions. In the UAE, it’s a bit challenging to get children to read, but from my experience, I think it is very important for every parent to take their children to the library, to constantly read in front of them, and to take them to book fairs. My youngest one already has her own library of books, novels and magazines she has read. I encourage them to read locally published books to learn more about our culture.