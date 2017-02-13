New CBSE exam system to pose challenges, educators say

“In Dubai, we will not forego formative assessment and best practices such as unit tests. Instead, we intend to integrate it into a new system. For grade 10, there will be more academic pressure. But we are confident that students will be able to handle it because we insist on deep learning of concepts. For other grades, we intend to only the tweak the current system a little to ensure that students are well prepared for the cumulative exams.”

The revised assessment pattern is a welcome change, said Michael Guzder, vice-president, Indian Schools with GEMS Education, and executive principal of The Millennium School. "The principals of all GEMS schools following the CBSE curriculum have met and put together a plan of action which will ensure a smooth transition from the CCE pattern to the end of year examination pattern. Schools have been amply supported by the Board in the past and we are sure we will receive support through timely updates on the new assessment pattern." "The new pattern will be shared and explained in detail to all stake holders and pupils. Practice will definitely make them perfect as the new assessment pattern will require pupils to be systematic and work hard with their academics," said Gudzer. Teachers will be trained on how to translate the new requirement in teaching and learning without compromising on the personalised learning and differentiated instruction. Schools will ensure that the written examination will have a balance between content assessment and understanding and application of skills," Gudzer added. Sheena Beas, an English teacher and mother of two, too felt there will be more pressure on the children for concentrating on the content. However, she welcomed the move. "As a parent and a teacher, I welcome the change because I have always felt that the purpose of the whole exercise [CCE] was not fulfilled. The tasks many a time are not very challenging for students. Now they can concentrate more on the final exams for better grades and better understanding of the subject." Parents like Anu Cherish are however concerned about the new system putting more pressure on children. "The lifestyle of the society, especially in the case of the expat children, is different from what we had in our childhood. They don't get plenty of time like we did. I think it is going to be difficult for them to study the entire portion for the annual exam."

