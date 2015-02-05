Most Indian schools in Dubai rated ‘good’ or ‘acceptable’

Nargish Khambatta, principal of GEMS Modern Academy, said: “This year, the KHDA floated the idea of ‘outstanding’ and ‘very good’ schools opting for the Abundance culture, which was more than welcome. We at GEMS Modern Academy have always nurtured a community of learners and continuously transformed ourselves over the years. The inspection results are the efforts of distributed leadership, where our staff take the ownership of various projects that they head. The involvement of our students in the planning stages has boosted their leadership capability followed by the introduction of the Class Council system across the school, which has further led to a more meaningful parent engagement …”