Dubai schools can increase fee by up to 4.8%

He added: “We are pleased that the ECI will help other Dubai schools, especially those with historically low fees to close their funding gap. Many of the low fee schools are advised, after inspection by the [KHDA], to increase or consolidate their rating, they must invest more in technology, significantly improve their facilities and improve the quality and the training of their staff. This requirement for improvement often requires very substantial investment. [Sunday’s] announcement will help those schools that have long served the community, to balance their books.”

‘Balanced framework’ Dr Ashok Kumar, CEO of Indian High School, which has been rated outstanding for six straight years, said it was possible the school may increase fees in line with the ECI. “The ECI is a scientific guideline for fee increase by schools. The cost index takes care of all the concerned stakeholders and is hence a valid and reliable tool to measure and justify percentage of increase in fees. “Indian High School steadfastly maintains its tradition of an excellent quality of education at the lowest fee structure in the region. We are, in fact, midstream in the process of a large-scale expansion and continual upgrading of infrastructure and facilities, and will not have to turn away disappointed parents in the years to come,” he said. Mohammad Darwish, chief of regulations and permits commission at KHDA, said the KHDA fees framework balances the concerns of parents and schools. He said: “Schools can adjust their costs in line with the fees framework which takes into account the quality of education offered at private schools in Dubai. It protects parents from arbitrary increases and provides an effective mechanism to balance the expectations of school investors and parents.” School inspections are structured around six performance standards, which reflect an overall performance judgement, by the inspections framework. The fee framework has been applied for the past five years. New private schools do not have the right to increase tuition fees for the first three years of operation. School fee hike limit for 2017-18 year School rating Maximum fee hike Outstanding 4.8 per cent Very Good 4.2 per cent Good 3.6 per cent Acceptable 2.4 per cent Weak 2.4 per cent Very Weak 2.4 per cent More from Education Sultan distributes tablets to children

Biggest fee hikes expected in UK schools

New university established in Abu Dhabi

Book for young Muslims launched









