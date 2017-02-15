Dubai Cares marks 10th anniversary

As it continues its programme in the years to come, Al Gurg said the organisation will now extend its reach to address the systemic factors and causes behind the large number of out-of-school children and youth globally. Dubai Cares will also increase its focus on funding interventions in areas where governments are unable to provide services, such as ‘education in emergencies’ programmes, aimed at supporting the most vulnerable children and young people.

Key partners from different aid agencies across the globe also thanked Dubai Cares for their support. “The work of Dubai Cares is about more than numbers. It’s about commitment to evidence, to innovation, to reaching children across lines of race, religion, and region,” David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, said. Pierre Krähenbühl, Commissioner-General of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said: “We are very proud of this partnership with Dubai Cares which began the very year Dubai Cares was founded. The first contribution to our work was in the Nahr Al Bared camp in Lebanon, providing schooling and other forms of support in response to an emergency.” During the ceremony, a memorial containing all names of government, private sector and individual sponsors who have contributed to Dubai Cares was unveiled. Among those honoured as exemplary donors are pupils from the Kindergarten Starters, who have rallied financial support to Dubai Cares for the past five years. “We feel bad that we are getting education and other children elsewhere in the world are not. Everyone should have access to education that’s why we are doing what we can to collect funds to help them,” Mahek Irfan Mohammad, one of the pupils, said. Donors honoured Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Dubai Duty Free Dnata Al Ansari Exchange Lulu Group International Damac Sunny Varkey Chaplaincy of Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates T. Choithrams and Sons IFFCO Chalhoub Group Chevron Al Khaleej Amal Education Ltd. Hills Advertising JWT Dubai Skywards — Emirates Airline Paris Gallery Group of Co. National Trading and Developing Establishment Individual Donors: Juma Al Majid Abdullah Ahmad Al Mousa Ziyad Ghazal Majid Al Kazim Waleed Al Ghafari Cyma Gargash Academic Sector: Students of The Kindergarten Starters Dubai Cares’ achievements through the years (as of 2016) Building and renovating 1,580 classrooms and schools. Providing more than 770 water wells and potable water sources and constructing more than 5,900 latrines in schools. Providing nutritious food to 482,350 children in schools. Training over 63,990 teachers. Keeping more than 34.4 million children free from intestinal worms through de-worming activities. Distributing over 2.8 million books written in local languages. Establishing over 5,100 Parent-Teacher Associations To date, Dubai Cares has supported education programmes in Afghanistan, Angola, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Chad, Comoros Islands, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mexico, Mozambique, Nepal, Niger, Pakistan, Palestine, the Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Vanuatu, Vietnam, Yemen and Zambia. Source: Dubai Cares’ website More from Education Book for young Muslims launched

