Dr Al Otaiba feted for life’s work

At the ceremony, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor said: “It is with great pleasure that I bestow this award on Dr Al Otaiba. His exemplary career in the world of business, economics and politics warrants recognition in itself, but today we commend and recognise him for his literary efforts. His body of published work has become an indelible part of Arabic, and especially Emirati literature and it is a legacy from which the UAE will always benefit.”