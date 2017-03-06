AUS students develop smart utility meter reader

Entitled IOT-based Smart Utility Meters, the project was designed and developed by Mais Haj Hassan, Mohammad Abdul Salam, Mustapha Ezzeddine, and Mohannad Baseet. The four students are from the Department of Computer Engineering at the university’s College of Engineering. Dr Abdul Rahman Al Ali and Dr Taha Landolsi, who are both professors of Computer Engineering at the university, advised the students on the project.