7 higher education grant recipients named

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Riad Abdul Latif Al Muhaidib, Vice-president of Zayed University, said, “Investing in higher education is the key for any nation to secure the future of its youth and secure a place for them in the workforce. Higher education is a long-term investment that benefits both individual students and society as a whole and it is only through programmes such as Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant that we are able to give our graduates the opportunity to pursue their higher education studies, develop their talents and enable them to excel and reach their highest potential.”

Maitha Al Habsi, Deputy CEO of Emirates Foundation, said, “The hard work and passion that we see from students each year is a clear indicator that these motivated young leaders are already well on their way to shaping our country’s future. “All applicants for the Mohammad Bin Zayed Higher Education Grant exhibited the enthusiasm and eagerness we look for when awarding our scholarships.” The scholarship is open to candidates over the age of 21. In addition to holding a degree from Zayed University, the applicants should have been accepted by or be in the process of enrolling at one of the universities in the UAE or the world’s top 200 universities that are accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. The seven grant recipients of this year are Safa Saleh Al Othali, pursuing PhD in Language and Literacy at UAE University; Eiman Saleh Al Othali, pursuing PhD in Information Security at UAE University; Noora Al Kaabi, pursuing MSc in Economics and Policy of Energy and the Environment at University College London; Yousuf Mohammad Khadim, pursuing MSc in GIS and Remote Sensing at UAE University; Souad Salim Salem, pursuing MA in Diplomacy and International Affairs at Zayed University; Mariam Adnan Al Marzouqi, pursuing MSc in Cyber Security Strategy at Khalifa University; and Fatima Al Mulla, pursuing MA in Tourism and cultural Communication at Zayed University. More from Education Book for young Muslims launched

7 higher education grant recipients named

