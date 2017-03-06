3,000 Emirati university students to attend youth event

“Today’s young people are living in exciting times when you don’t need to open a factory to change the world; you only need to open [up] a laptop. I am energised by the ambition of Emirati youth both for themselves and for their country, and am [therefore] excited to share my experiences, with the hope of inspiring Emirati university students to chart their own path and make their mark on the future of the UAE,” Ohanian said ahead of the majlis.