‘1001 Titles’ attends Cairo book fair

Sharjah: ‘1001 Titles,’ an initiative from Knowledge without Borders, attended the Cairo International Book Fair on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen Arabic publishing.
Representatives of the Dh5 million initiative took part in the conference that included 670 publishers from 35 countries.
The programme was set up in 2016, the UAE’s Year of Reading, and plans on reaching its target of releasing 1001 new Emirati or Arab books by the end of this year.
Knowledge without Borders is a Sharjah-based cultural organisation and aims to enrich the UAE’s publishing sector through 1001 Titles, and support Emirati authors and publishers.
Majid Al Shehi, manager of 1001 Titles, confirmed that publishers will be exempt from ISBN fees, and each book that receives 1001 Titles’ patronage will be promoted at local, Arab and international book fairs and cultural festivals.