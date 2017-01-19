UAE-India ties hailed at social event

Indians are the UAE’s biggest expat community, numbering more than 2.8 million residents, according to figures cited at the event. Trade and social ties between Indians and Emiratis stretch back more than two centuries, speakers at the event said.

In his address to the gathering, Anurag Bhushan, the consul-general of India in Dubai, expressed his grief for the Emiratis martyrs, adding that it was the “sacrifices and resolve” of people like them “that make a country great”. He also praised Dubai as “a second home of Indians”, saying Emiratis, expats and Indians themselves get to experience the culture of various regions of India in Dubai because of the huge variety of Indians living in Dubai.