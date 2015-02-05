Revealed: Why UAE is hooked on takeaway meals

There’s plenty of other firms jostling to tap into the growing demand. Food delivery services Deliveroo and Uber Eats, which launched in Dubai in 2015 and last September, respectively, have partnered with restaurants across the city. Both firms constantly run offers and promotions to attract customers.

In some of the city’s further outlying communities, ordering food takes a certain amount of planning. Far away in Al Ghadeer community — which is technically located in Abu Dhabi emirate but sits right on the Dubai border — many restaurants simply won’t deliver. Dietary requirements can impose other limits. “Given my wife is a vegetarian, we usually stick to Indian food or pizza,” said Chetan Dumbre (left), an Indian expat who lives in Al Ghadeer. “The minimum delivery amount is Dh100, we order extra so it meets the delivery requirement plus takes care of our meal for the following morning or evening.” Food on demand Some have got the business of takeaway orders down to a science. “I can jump on my phone and use one of many apps to order whatever I want on my way home from the office,” said Kahler, the entrepreneur. “Time it right and dinner will arrive at my door just after I get in my villa. Effortless.” Dubai’s growing palette of cuisines and new restaurants to try could have something to do with the boom in orders, Mohit Dukle (left), a restaurant blogger based in the city, believes. “People nowadays don’t have time to cook, even if they do they are bored to do so,” he says. “Dubai is a city which is mushrooming with new restaurants every week. There is a something for everyone, [and] food gets to your doorstep in minutes.” Restaurants often charge a delivery fee and almost always have minimum order rates. “Even if it is a little pricey people prefer it as you don’t have to do the dishes at the end of the day.” BOX: In numbers: Takeaway orders 3 in 4: The number of people living in the UAE who order takeaway food at least once a week 7.5 per cent: The proportion of users who order meals more than twice a day on food ordering platform Talabat Dh73-75: The average spend per order on Talabat and Zomato, respectively Dh300-500: The average spend per month on takeaways, More from Culture Keralites pay tribute to poet ONV

