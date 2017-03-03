Public spaces in City Walk turn into as open-air ‘canvases’

The third edition of Dubai Canvas 3D Art Festival 2017 began in City Walk on March 2, showcasing a total of 25 international and four Emirati artists. During this weeklong 3D art festival, organised by Brand Dubai, the public spaces in City Walk turn into open-air ‘canvases’.
Besides 3D art, there are workshops, street performers and food trucks on offer at the event. And long queues dot the interactive showcase. Artists and illustrators use techniques of optical illusion and perspective to run the walls and floors into realistic-looking scenes.
Dubai Canvas seeks to promote the leadership’s vision to convert the Dubai into an open-air museum, and promote excellence andinnovation in the city. Meanwhile, the jury of Dubai Canvas 3D Art Award will be evaluating the artworks for the three best works.
There will also be a ‘people’s choice’ award based on public votes. Viewers are encouraged to post pictures of their favourite artwork on social media with the hashtag #dubaicanvasaward to support the artists.