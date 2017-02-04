Get jammed with food trucks this month

Each food truck in the group belongs to a separate owner. While some have their own central kitchen, others have made arrangements with other kitchens to do the initial preparation of their food items. This is to comply with the Dubai Municipality’s rule that food trucks should only do the final preparation on site in the trucks and should have the main cooking done at a central kitchen.

Since the municipal rules do not allow food trucks to roam around and sell food on roads, parks and beaches, Teodoresco said, Truckers DXB hosts a variety of events every weekend in winter months at different locations. "So far we have hosted 20 events and we have had around 80,000 food lovers attending our events from all the venues. When we held a desert event, we managed to get around 5,000 people in the middle of nowhere in the desert." Starting from February, a series of Food Truck Jam events will be run through Dubai and Abu Dhabi [see the box]. Now in its second season, guests will discover new luscious green playgrounds with 15 food trucks parked in each venue housing beverages, live performances, and a Truckers Market featuring 25 local vendors selling quirky handmade crafts and jewellery. Some of the food trucks that are participating are: Calle Tacos, Copperwood, Toasted, The Shebi, Sir Loin & Sons, Yumtingz, Gobai, among others. A beach event at Jebel Ali by the end of February and an event on the boardwalk of Dubai Canal on the third weekend of March as part of Dubai Food Festival will offer new avenues for residents and visitors to enjoy street food from these food trucks. "Truckers DXB seeks to build a culinary culture in the UAE putting spotlight on our home-grown talents. Through Food Truck Jam, we provide them with a platform to showcase their skills and creativity," said Teodoresco. "We also seek to build a community of authentic food and music lovers like us and for those who want to have fun with simple things in life. For example, picnic mats are available on sale at the venue but we encourage guests to bring their own mats, blankets and chairs," he added. Managed by events management company Core ME, Food Truck Jam is open to families of all ages and entry is free. More information can be seen at https://www.truckers.ae/ Food Truck Jams this month February 11: From 5 to 11pm, Emirates Golf Club February 17: From 4 to 11pm, Abu Dhabi Golf Club February 18: From 5 to 11pm, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club February 25: From 5 to 11pm, Emirates Golf Club

