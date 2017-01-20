Far East pavilion wows Global Village patrons

“We are very pleased with the impact of our new Far East pavilion this season and enormously positive reaction of guests. It enables our guests to sample the flavours and cultures of Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and South Korea in one location. The Far East is one of four new pavilions we have introduced to Global Village with the others being Algeria, the welcome return of Jordan and a new Eastern European pavilion that provides an insight and experience of Ukraine, Romania and Serbia.”

A unique museum just inside anchors the pavilion touting rare antiques from all four countries — ranging from ancient Samurai swords valued up to Dh69,000 and battle armour valued at Dh114,000 to exquisite pottery and simplistic sculptures. Near the collectibles, a Japanese woman dressed in traditional floral wear offers visitors to paint their given names in large Japanese Hiragana characters using a fine brush. A nearby library also offers Asian history and contemporary books on the region. Japanese national Miho Ohara, 33, travelled to Dubai to host the Pik-A-Chu stall chocked full of modern plush Pokemon stuffed toys that are the rage in modern-day Japan following the craze of the online game. Ohara told Gulf News she was surprised at the high levels of interest and said younger generations are mobbing the shop in search of authentic Japanese mementoes shipped from the Far East. “We are very pleased with the number of visitors to our place,” said Ohara. “Young boys are really enjoying our shop.” Gulf News found Indonesian shop operator Iketut Artana, who hails from Bali, standing in the middle of an elaborate mix of Buddha, wildlife and keepsake curios handcrafted from native swar and teak woods in his homeland. “Those who come to our shop seem to like us. We have a real mix of Indonesian treasures,” Artana said, noting that his dreamcatchers are flying off the shelves given their low sticker prices of up to Dh55 each. Franze Arnie Merene, 29, from the Philippines, was impressed with the food on offer at the pavilion noting that “it is very good food. We like to eat a lot. This is a good idea to have a Far East pavilion to give exposure to so many countries under one roof”. Malaysian national Lucien Lee, 20, said he learnt a lot about his own part of the world from his visit to the pavilion and said he enjoyed the historical display. “This is a great way to learn about Asian history,” he said. Yasem Khalid, 26, a Syrian national who lives in Dubai, said he liked the historical artefacts because it gave him a sense of place. “I liked the original Katana swords, you don’t see one of these up close everyday,” he said. More new pavilions Dubai: Global Village managers said it has welcomed other newcomers into the family of pavilions at the pluralistic festival park. For the first time in the 20-year history of the family facility, a new Algeria pavilion has opened with 20 separate stalls offering new food, fashion and cultural experiences every month until the end of the park season in April. Algeria’s rich musical cultural past will be celebrated inside the pavilion with folklore music and dance performances by the Tuareg people from the Berber ethnic population found in southern reaches of the country. Meanwhile, Global Village is also celebrating for the first time a new Eastern Europe stall with three countries — Romania, Serbia and Ukraine — all under one roof to celebrate the deep history of the region. Timings Global Village operates seven days a week and opens its gates to visitors from Saturday to Wednesday from 4pm to 12am, and till 1am on Thursdays and Fridays. For details, log on to globalvillage.ae More from Culture Nearly a century of fondness for India

