Emirates Litfest set for ninth edition

“For those who haven’t yet discovered the joy of reading, a writer talking about his or her book, about characters or the plot or the subject matter, is often enough to get people interested enough to start reading. The right book at the right time can make a world of difference,” she said. “Reading quickly becomes a habit of a lifetime, and an awareness that books are written by some of the greatest thinkers, creators, scientists, explorers, poets, historians that have ever lived — and because it is written down, readers have access to that shared knowledge. How you choose to read is not important, physical books, ebooks, iPhones tablets, audio books: but to read is the key.”