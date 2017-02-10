Dr Shaikh Sultan wins poetry support award

The conference, which took place at the headquarters of the Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo, saw the participation of Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, the UAE Ambassador to Egypt and its regular delegate to the Arab League; the General-Secretary for the Arab League, Ahmad Abou Al Ghait; former General-Secretaries for the Arab League, Amr Moussa and Dr. Nabil Al Arabi; and Abdullah Al Khashrami, President of the International Union for Poets and the President of the Arab Centre for Culture and Media.