Canadian expats celebrate country’s 150th anniversary year

Then, from the 1500s, the area fell under the interests of the French and then the British. In the mid-1700s, France let control of its settlements in Canada go to Britain.

Then, in 1867, 150 years ago, three territories north of the United States joined together, forming a mostly self-governing dominion under the British fold. Six decades later, in 1931, Canada became fully independent. Yet the country still shares symbolic and constitutions ties with the UK — and the same monarch, currently Queen Elizabeth II. Canadians celebrate July 1 as a national holiday, the date which marks the signing of a treaty which, back in 1867, formed what would one day become an independent nation. POP-UP BOX TWO: Here’s a look at what’s on in the UAE to mark Canada’s 150th anniversary year: * On February 17 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and February 24 in Ras Al Khaimah, the Terry Fox Run for Cancer Research will take place. Around 10,000 people are expected to take part in the run, in honour of the late Canadian athlete and activist who ran a six-month marathon across his country in 1980. The gruelling, six-month trek was cut short when cancer took his life. * From February 22 until March 6, Canadians can rejoice — Choitram supermarkets will carry Canadian food and beverages on their shelves. * On March 9, Canadian singer Bryan Adams will perform before a crowd of 12,000 people at the Autism Rocks Arena in Dubai, alongside a festival of Canadian culture. * On May 6, Canadian superstar Justin Bieber will rock an expected crowd of 32,000 at the same venue. * In October, a display of Canadian arts — including pieces from aboriginal artists — and culture will take place at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, in partnership with the Canadian Consulate General. More from Culture Nearly a century of fondness for India

