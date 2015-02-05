Authors visit Etihad Museum, pay tributes to UAE

“One day in 1977, my husband Maurice came home to say we were moving to Dubai ... ‘Only for two years,’ he said, ‘I have been seconded to the Dubai government.’ Forty years later, as you can see, I am still here. Sadly without my dear husband who died two years ago. He worked until he was 85 as executive vice-chairman of the Emirates Airline and Group because Dubai believes that old age brings wisdom and not decrepitude. First reason to love the place.”