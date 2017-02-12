Al Jahili Fort to host concerts on Emirati folk songs

Despite being only half a century old, the Emirati folk song plays an important socio-cultural role and forms the foundation of the nation’s collective memory. These songs serve as expressions of their wisdom and experience, embodying the nation’s architectural, economic and educational renaissance. Writers include Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Dr Maneh Saeed Al Otaiba.