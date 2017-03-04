Vehicle smuggling gang arrested in Sharjah

Sharjah: Two members of a gang suspected of stealing abandoned vehicles and smuggling them out of the UAE have been arrested, police said on Saturday.
The suspects, Gulf nationals, were arrested after a CID patrol team stopped them on Maliha-Al Madam Road [in Al Dhaid city].
The suspects tried to mislead the policemen by providing them with fake vehicle ownership papers of the two vehicles with number plates of a neighbouring Gulf country.
Investigations found that the two vehicles were registered in the UAE and were owned by two companies.
The suspects confessed that they stole the vehicles which were parked for a long time in an area in Sharjah.
Major Abdullah Maleeh, Head of the Criminal Investigation Department at the Central Region Police, said the police found out about the crime though the vehicle owners had not reported the thefts.
The police later summoned the vehicle owners who said the cars were left at a public parking and not used because of financial difficulties faced by their companies.