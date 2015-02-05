Three jailed for links with terror outfits

In a separate case on Wednesday, lawyer Abdul Khadar Al Haithami defended H.H.B., the main accused in forming a terrorist cell of three Emiratis convicted of joining Al Nusra Front in Syria. The attorney said the charges against his defendant were invalid because Al Nusra Front was not designated as a terrorist organisation when he joined the group in 2014. Therefore, he argued, the accused did not violate any law as he joined a legitimate group.