Suburb of Happiness Award launched to curb crime in Sharjah

Sharjah: A new category of community awards have been launched by Sharjah Police in collaboration with the Districts and Village Affairs Department, details of which were announced at a press conference at the Sharjah Police Headquarters on Wednesday. Called the ‘Suburb of Happiness award, the new initiative aims to curb crime in the emirate and encourage people to secure their neighbourhood.

The annual award is divided into five categories: Safe Suburb across Sharjah, Best Family in social field, Best Organisation to cooperate with the suburb, Best Social Personality and Best Suburb Activity (to prevent crime). The first awards in all five categories will be announced and awarded on January 30. In the first year of its launch, the award will pertain to Sharjah city, to be expanded to the Eastern and Central regions subsequently. Colonel Yousuf Bin Harmoul, deputy director of Sharjah Police Centres Administration, said that in the first year, the selection will be based on the (declining) crime rates as per police statistics of 2016. In the second year, the selection will be based on activities held at the suburb which have led to a decline in crime and tackled negative behaviours. The initiative involves three key components: Developing community partnerships, engaging in problem-solving, and implementing a community police organisational structure. There are five suburbs in Sharjah; Wasit, Mugadair, Muwaileh, Khalidyah and Al Rahmanyiah. A suburb refers to a residential area that people live in and each suburb includes a number of areas. In the suburbs, the police aims to encourage residents to tackle negative behaviour including reckless driving, disruptive residents, domestic violence, disruptive youth gatherings, drug addictions, fighting, theft and report serious issues to the police to seek their prompt intervention to prevent crimes. By engaging citizens in crime prevention, Sharjah Police is aiming to spread social awareness and bring policemen and civilians together in a shared goal to preserve a high level of social conduct and self-responsibility, said Col Bin Harmoul. He added that community policing is the best strategy for fighting crime in residential neighborhoods. Sharjah police recently created a division at the community police department called Suburb Affairs, he informed. It involves foot patrolling so police can walk and talk with citizens. Colonel Dr Khalifa Kalander, director of the Comprehensive Police Stations at Sharjah Police, said police aims to change crime–prone areas to zero-crime area, from this the time this initiative sets into motion. Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amer, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Police, said that Sharjah police had made substantial progress in curbing crime rates in 2016 as a result of which they recorded a double-digit decline - 26 per cent- in crime rate last year as compared to 2015. A total of 1,511 crimes took place in 2016 compared to 2,040 in 2015. Thefts from public utilities dropped by 54 per cent and those from private establishments fell by 43.5 per cent. Murder cases witnessed a 30 per cent drop in 2016 while assault cases increased by 7.5 per cent. Shaikh Majid Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, director of Districts and Village Affairs Department, said the department had a database on the families [Emaratis and expatriates] who live in each area and this is updated periodically. The press conference was attended by Shaikh Majid Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, director of the Districts and Village Affairs Department, Brigadier Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amer, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier Mohammad Rashid Bayat, Director of Sharjah Police Operations, Colonel Dr Khalifa Kalander, director of the Comprehensive Police Stations at Sharjah Police, in addition to a number of senior police officers. More from Crime New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

