Social media users warned against posting false news on crimes

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned social media users not to circulate misleading or erroneous information and fabricated news on crimes and link them to individuals before the completion of investigations.
The warning was issued after social media users shared information recently on the arrest of a group of people for alleged fund-raising activities, according to a press release issued by the police on Thursday.
The police urged social media users to refrain from such behaviour immediately and warned that such acts are considered offensive and breach the privacy of individuals and families, and affect investigation being carried out by the authorities.
Abu Dhabi Police reiterated that all social media users violating the law and sharing, posting or circulating such information, photos, comments or video clips would be referred to court, as per the Penal Code and the Federal Law No. 5 of 2011 on countering cybercrimes.