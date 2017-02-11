Smuggler caught with morphine raw material at RAK airport

Ras Al Khaimah: An Asian man was caught trying to smuggle raw material for making morphine tablets worth Dh1.1 million through the Ras Al Khaimah airport, police said on Saturday.
The drug’s ingredients were hidden in the suspect’s suitcase.
Colonel Adnan Ali Al Zaabi, Director-General of the emirate’s Anti-Narcotics Department, said police were tipped off about the suspect, who was visiting the country. A team was formed to follow up the case. The team monitored the movement of the passenger upon his arrival at the airport. The passenger seemed worried and tried to dodge police’s watch.
Police arrested him and seized the narcotic substances. The case has been referred to the public prosecution.