Ras Al Khaimah Police nab drug dealer

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a major drug dealer and seized a large quantity of narcotic substances from him.
Police said the suspect, an Arab national, was one of the main drug dealers in the emirate.
Authorities launched a manhunt for him after receiving information about his illegal activities. He used to hide his face while meeting customers to protect his identity. This posed a big challenge to the police though they identified and questioned his customers.
Colonel Adnan Ali Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Anti-Narcotics Department, said despite the lack of evidence, the police managed to locate the suspect who was living in a rest room in the emirate.
Police raided the room and found different types of narcotic substances and sharp weapons which were seized, Col Al Zaabi added.
The case has been referred to the public prosecution.