Gang arrested for stealing Dh200,000

Abu Dhabi: Three Asians were arrested for stealing Dh200,000 from a safe in a company in Al Mina district in Abu Dhabi.
The suspects broke into the company’s offices and stole the safe, which contained around Dh200,000 in cash and cheques worth around Dh3 million.
They later dumped the safe in Khalifa City, and headed to Mussaffah Industrial area, where two of the suspects work for a private company, and the third was unemployed.
Colonel Ahmad Saif Bin Zaitounah Al Muhairi, director general of Capital Police Directorate in Abu Dhabi Police said the investigation team managed to track and arrest the suspects and recover the stolen cash from them. The vehicle used in the crime was also impounded by the investigation teams.
Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Bin Al Dhaheri, director of City Police Station in Abu Dhabi urged company owners to take the necessary safety and security measures in their companies