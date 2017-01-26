Female inmates of Dubai jail learn to draw on water

Dubai: Some 27 inmates from the women’s section at Dubai Central Jail finished a training course in drawing on water.
Captain Mohammad Al Obaidly, from the Punitive Establishment Department in Dubai Police, said the course was part of the rehabilitation programme for inmates in Dubai Central Jail. “Such courses help in rehabilitating the inmates and preparing them for a career after finishing their jail terms,” Al Obaidly said.
Dubai Police cooperated with Juma Al Majid Centre for Culture and Heritage to teach the inmates how to draw on water.